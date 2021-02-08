BLOOMSBURG — Due to current Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations and COVID-19 protocols on the campus of Bloomsburg University, spectators will not be permitted to attend home sporting events this spring. Members of participating teams, game officials and other essential personnel relevant to event operations and game coverage will be the only individuals permitted at any athletic event.
According to the university, "The decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of Bloomsburg University student-athletes as well as providing the best opportunity to compete in, and complete, their spring 2021 seasons. The athletic department will continue to evaluate CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations."
The department is currently working on a plan to live stream as many home events as possible this spring.