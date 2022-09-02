BLOOMSBURG —Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg campus will host Conversations for the Common Good with the theme of "U.S. History Contested" on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public. The program will address social studies curriculum and learning in public schools.
Panelists will include: Crystal R. Sanders, professor of history, Emory University and specialist in Black women's history, Black culture, and interaction with educational systems in the United States; D. Dusty Blakey, superintendent, Kennett Square Consolidated School District; and Nicholas Peters, teacher, chair of social studies at Kennett Square High School and doctoral candidate.
Discussions will cover questions like contested narratives on the history of the U.S., narratives on slavery, white nationalism and supremacy, and the struggle to live up to ideals formulated in the U. S. Constitution.