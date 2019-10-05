SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will host a forum on the role of the university in the Selinsgrove community from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms 3-5 in the Degenstein Campus Center.
The discussion will focus on exploring the relationship between Susquehanna and Selinsgrove and where that partnership might go in the future.
Panelists include University President Jonathan D. Green and Executive Vice President Mike Coyne. Other panelists are Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Maul, Robert Grayston, Jeff Reed and Carol Handlan. The discussion will be moderated by Nick Clark, associate professor of political science.
