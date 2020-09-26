SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s biology major has been named among the Top 50 majors in the United States by Learn.org. Susquehanna was specifically highlighted for its facilities and state-of-the art science equipment available to its students, as well as the university’s ideal location along the Susquehanna River.
Susquehanna’s Freshwater Research Institute (FRI) is located within Center for Environmental Education and Research (CEER). At the FRI, students, research staff and faculty work to monitor, restore and protect the ecological health of Pennsylvania's waters.
The CEER is an 87-acre tract of land adjacent to campus that serves as a convenient field station. In addition to the FRI, the center is home to walking and biking trails, the campus garden, beehives, a solar array, a research greenhouse and research plots.
Faculty are noted for co-authoring research papers with students, who nearly all have a chance to present their work at regional and national conferences. Students are aided in their research by state-of-the-art equipment, including a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer, confocal microscope, scanning electron microscope, tissue culture lab and laser systems.