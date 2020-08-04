LEWISBURG — The arrest of a New Columbia woman accused by state police of blowing into a nurse’s face in rebellion against Evangelical Community Hospital’s masking policy is the first such case known to the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association(PSNA), according to the group’s lead administrator.
“This is the first PSNA has heard of an assault on a health care worker due to COVID-19 and wearing a mask,” Betsy Snook, chief executive officer, Pennsylvania State Nurses Association, said.
Glenda G. Richards, 41, wouldn’t comply with the hospital’s masking policy as a registered nurse attempted to screen Richards for COVID-19, police said. According to arrest papers, Richards took off her mask and twice blew into the nurse’s face before unleashing multiple obscenities and refusing to answer standard screening questions.
Trooper Tyler Diggan, state police at Milton, said video surveillance inside the hospital backed up the allegations against Richards. The trooper charged Richards with two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct along with a single misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. July 2. Union County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Crossland approved the charges July 20, police said, which were filed Friday by Diggan at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Rowe issued a summons for Richards to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 at his Lewisburg courtroom.
Existing state law already lists nurses among medical professionals considered a protected class of workers that could have allowed the assault charges to be raised to a felony. Act 51 of 2020, approved and signed into law earlier this summer, takes effect Aug. 30 and expands the protected class of health care workers to include practitioners and technicians such as social workers, pharmacists and massage therapists.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, said the hospital follows the science and stands behind masking guidance to mitigate the spread of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Masks are a must for all who enter Evangelical facilities, Aucker said, and anyone who refuses is asked to leave. Most people comply with the policy without any issue, she said.
“There are, on occasion, individuals who challenge these requests. Evangelical staff have handled these situations professionally and in a manner that works toward diffusing extreme emotions,” Aucker said.
“Evangelical will not tolerate aggressive behavior of individuals who do not follow the masking protocols that are put in place to protect everyone. We are prepared to protect our staff from abusive behavior,” Aucker said.