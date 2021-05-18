Judge of Court of Common Pleas

17th District: Union-Snyder counties

Democratic:

51 of 51 precincts

Brian L. Kerstetter          1,983

Lori R. Hackenberg         1,931

Republican

51 of 51 precincts

Brian L. Kerstetter          4,456

√ Lori R. Hackenberg      6,432

Northumberland County Prothonotary

Republican

57 of 74 precincts 

Jamie Saleski          4,274

Dan McGaw             1,814

Ballot Questions:

Amendment 1: Termination or extension of disaster emergency declarations:

4,114 of 9,153 precincts - 45 percent

Yes, 747,678 - 52 percent

No, 681,243 - 48 percent

Amendment 2: Limit emergencies to 21 days unless General Assembly takes action

4,111 of 9,153 precincts - 45 percent

Yes, 754,360 - 52 percent

No, 687,433 - 48 percent

Amendment 3: Prohibit Equal Rights Denial Due to race or ethnicity

4,455 of 9,153 precincts - 49 percent

√-Yes, 1,019,438 - 70 percent

No, 428,199 - 30 percent

Referendum: Allow Fire Dept. and EMS Loans Expand Eligibility

4,013 of 9,153 precincts - 44 percent

√ -Yes, 1,002,639 - 72 percent

No, 394,671 - 28 percent

