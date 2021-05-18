Judge of Court of Common Pleas
17th District: Union-Snyder counties
Democratic:
51 of 51 precincts
Brian L. Kerstetter 1,983
Lori R. Hackenberg 1,931
Republican
51 of 51 precincts
Brian L. Kerstetter 4,456
√ Lori R. Hackenberg 6,432
Northumberland County Prothonotary
Republican
57 of 74 precincts
Jamie Saleski 4,274
Dan McGaw 1,814
Ballot Questions:
Amendment 1: Termination or extension of disaster emergency declarations:
4,114 of 9,153 precincts - 45 percent
Yes, 747,678 - 52 percent
No, 681,243 - 48 percent
Amendment 2: Limit emergencies to 21 days unless General Assembly takes action
4,111 of 9,153 precincts - 45 percent
Yes, 754,360 - 52 percent
No, 687,433 - 48 percent
Amendment 3: Prohibit Equal Rights Denial Due to race or ethnicity
4,455 of 9,153 precincts - 49 percent
√-Yes, 1,019,438 - 70 percent
No, 428,199 - 30 percent
Referendum: Allow Fire Dept. and EMS Loans Expand Eligibility
4,013 of 9,153 precincts - 44 percent
√ -Yes, 1,002,639 - 72 percent
No, 394,671 - 28 percent