LEWISBURG — An unofficial re-dedication of the Hufnagle Foot Bridge will take place April 5.
The bridge was built by students of former professor Robert L. “Ben” Brungraber’s Civil Engineering Design class. The 93-year-old Brungraber will be making a special trip from Spring Lake, N.J., along with his son, also a Bucknell graduate.
John R. “Randy” Cassidy, Bucknell ’82, from Utah will attend.
According to Cassidy, they are “not doing anything too formal. Didn’t want to just come to town to put up a sign and leave.”
The bridge, on North Sixth Street, was their way of honoring former police chief Gordon Hufnagle, who drowned while saving lives during the disastrous flood of 1972.
Cassidy said the project transitioned under former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, who was a “big supporter” of their efforts.
“We’re very much looking forward to this,” he said.