In a winter relatively devoid of snow, up to six inches of snow could be on the way Wednesday morning, said a meteorologist on Monday.
“At this point, it looks pretty definite that you’ll get snow on Wednesday,” said John Gresiak, of AccuWeather. “It will start slowly, sometime after 6 a.m. and then by mid-morning, it will snow pretty hard.”
The snow should continue at least until the early afternoon, Gresiak said. After that it will likely fall as sleet.
The range of accumulation will be anywhere from 3 to 6 inches, he said. “It will be one of the bigger snowfalls we’ve had this winter so far.”
This weather system derives from a storm in the southern plains, where Arizona and New Mexico are getting snow in the mountains and rain in the lower elevations.
The system is headed for the northeast the next few days, Gresiak said.
“This will be a heavy, wet snowfall,” he said. When the heavy snow begins, “I think road conditions will go downhill very quickly.”
Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 20s, lower 30s. By evening, temperatures could rise above freezing, depending on how the storm tracks.