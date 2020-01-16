More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power in Northumberland County this afternoon as high winds continue across the region.
According to PPL's outage map, 1,086 customers are without power as of 1 p.m. p.m. Thursday. The majority of those are near Herndon, where 598 customers are in the dark. The outage map shows that crews have been sent to the scene and power is expected back by 5:30 p.m.
There are 151 customers without power in Union County. Power has been restored to 114 customers in Montour County in the last hour.
A high wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.
