More than 450 homes and businesses are still without power in Northumberland County this afternoon as high winds continue across the region.
According to PPL's outage map, 475 customers are without power as of 3:15 p.m. p.m. Thursday. Power has been restored to 598 customers near Hernodon. The largest remaining outage in the county is just south of Elysburg where 193 homes are in the dark.
There are 53 customers without power in Union County.
A high wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.
