Valley school districts and municipalities have been meeting remotely amid the pandemic. Here is a list of recent and upcoming meetings.
Note: Selinsgrove's next school board meeting is June 29.
SCHOOLS
■ Danville, Next meeting, June 24, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_2y6rOdtFTZefFLIquHdwgg
■ Lewisburg, Next meeting, June 11, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_E_c9sZAiQQGcxJI_JBsX0Q
■ Line Mountain, Last met Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Via Zoom.
■ Midd-West, Next meeting, June 8, 7 p.m.
■ Milton, Next meeting, June 16, 6 p.m.
■ Mifflinburg, Next meeting, June 9, 7:30 p.m. https://go.boarddocs.com/ pa/mfbg/Board.nsf/Public
■ Selinsgrove, Next meeting, June 29, 7 p.m.
■ Shikellamy, Last met Tuesday, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/my/shikellamyschoold ¡strict?pwd=0TBrVEp6WGNGRIdvcUU yNVB4REpLUT09 Meeting ID: 570 286 3721
■ Warrior Run, Next meeting, June 22, 7 p.m.
CITIES/BOROUGHS/ TOWNSHIPS
■ Sunbury, Next meeting, June 8, 6:15 p.m.
■ Lewisburg, Next meeting, June 9, 6:30 p.m.
■ Selinsgrove, Last met Monday, 7 p.m.
■ Middleburg, Next meeting, June 9, 7 p.m..
■ Monroe Township, Next meeting, June 23, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_uHTsdKcVRWqZCZVsF9EibQ ■ Northumberland, Next meeting, today, 7 p.m.
■ Milton, Next meeting, June 10, 7 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/469784508 3?pwd=Y1RDL3NINmQ5d3Z6VWI10G tTczFJdz09. Meeting ID: 469 784 5083. Password: Boro
■ Watsontown, Next meeting, June 8, 7 p.m.
■ Mahoning Township, Next meeting, June 8, 5:30 p.m. Join by phone: Toll number: +1 267-857-3045. Conference ID: 141919189#.
■ Danville, Next meeting, June 9.
https://liviccivil.zoom, us/j/9189653866 0?pwd=Nk9uRUNTN1d2bGILclNJS3k3 SDYrQT09 and 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID 91896538660 and password 020843.
■ Mifflinburg, Next meeting, June, 16, 6:30 p.m.
■ East Buffalo Township, Next meeting, June 8, 5:30 p.m.
VALLEY COUNTIES
■ Northumberland, Last met Tuesday, 1 p.m. Virtual meeting for public access.
■ Montour, Next meeting, June 9, 11 a.m. Virtual meeting, Dial-in number (US): (515) 604-9099. Access code: 753-508-271#
■ Snyder, Last met May 19, 9:30 a.m.
■ Union, Last met Tuesday, 2 p.m.