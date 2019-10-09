A 61-year-old Palmyra man is in custody on charges he stuck a gun into a woman's ribs and demanded her wallet as she changed her child's diaper in the back of a vehicle parked outside a Monroe Township department store Wednesday morning.
Dave Kochel was arrested shortly after the 11:55 a.m. incident after state police at Selinsgrove tracked him down using information provided by the victim, Trooper Cameron Wolfberg said.
The woman, who was not identified, told police she was changing her infant's diaper in the Kohl's department store lot when the suspect "shoved a firearm" into her ribs and demanded her money and wallet.
She gave him the money and was able to take down the robber's license plate number as he fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Police later located the vehicle and arrested Kochel, who was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.