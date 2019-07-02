A 16-year-old Pitman girl died in Monday's ATV accident in southern Northumberland County.
Olivia Laudenslager died of "blunt force head injuries" according to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner. Kelley has ruled the manner of death accidental. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 7:15 p.m.
Kelley said Laudenslager was not wearing a helmet.
According to state police at Stonington, the driver of the ATV failed to stop at the intersection of 125 and Schwaben Creek Road in Upper Mahanoy Township. Police said the ATV pulled in front of a vehicle traveling west on Schwaben Creek Road and was struck by the vehicle.
Laudenslager was a passenger on the ATV suffered fatal injuries according to police. The driver of the ATV, who has not been identified, flown to Geisinger.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Emergency responders from Northumberland, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties, as well as Geisinger's Life Flight helicopter also were called to the scene which is near the Northumberland/Schuylkill county line.
The crash shut down a section of Route 125 until early Tuesday morning.
Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob. An autopsy was conducted by Dr. Rameen Sterling-Roney at noon today at Forensic Pathology Associates, Allentown.