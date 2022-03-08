A few inches of snow could hit the Valley late tonight and into Wednesday with roadways expected to remain mostly wet due to recent warm temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, 2-3 inches of snow are possible along ridgetops and higher elevations with less than an inch of snow expected in the lower Susquehanna Valley. "Any slushy road surfaces Wednesday morning should give way to wet roads by afternoon due to rising temperatures," NWS reports.
PennDOT announced it will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecasted this week. Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm's arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
"Since the snow may fall with air temperatures near or above freezing and warm ground conditions following the recent bout of May-like warmth, it may struggle to accumulate on roads in much of the area," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
AccuWeather reports stretches of the Pennsylvania turnpike, and portions of Interstates 80 and 81 could become slushy and slippery for a time.
In Sunbury, AccuWeather is calling for 1-3 inches of snow, with precipitation expected to begin around midnight.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.