More than 1,300 homes and businesses are still without power as strong winds sweep across the Valley.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight according to the National Weather Service in State College. Steady winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the region.
According to its outage map, there are 27,517 PPL customers without power across its service area as of 4:15 p.m. That total includes 558 customers in Montour County, 537 in Northumberland, 65 in Snyder and 148 in Union. The largest outage is in northern Montour County, northeast of Turbotville near Exchange.
There are 21 Service Electric Customers out of power in Union County, all in East Buffalo Township.