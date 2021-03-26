Strong winds have knocked out power to nearly 1,400 homes and businesses across the Valley this afternoon.
A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight according to the National Weather Service in State College. Steady winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the region.
According to its outage map, there are 24,248 PPL customers without power across its service area as of 2:15 p.m. That total includes 764 customers in Montour County, 388 in Northumberland, 70 in Snyder and 117 in Union. The largest outage is in northern Montour County, northeast of Turbotville near Exchange.
There are 53 Service Electric Customers out of power in Union County, all in Buffalo Township.