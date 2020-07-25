One man died and another was listed in critical condition following a head-on crash Friday night in Northumberland County.
Keet S. Zimmerman, 46, died of multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
Zimmerman was driving a 2006 Ford Focus north on Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township about 9:10 p.m. According to Trooper Levi Eck, state police at Milton, Zimmerman veered into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming U-Haul van. The van was driven by Brian E. Dzvonyicsak, 55, of Milton, police said.
The force of impact caused the Focus to cross back over the northbound lane and come to a stop on the east berm, Eck said in a news release. The van came to rest on the west berm, police said. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were towed.
William Cameron Engine Co. transported Dvonyicsak to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon, according to a nursing supervisor.
A passenger in the van, Travis C. Grant, 36, of Williamsport, suffered a suspected serious injury and was taken by Milton Fire Department to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, according to police. Grant was not listed as a patient Saturday either at Evangelical or Geisinger.
The crash occurred north of Route 45 near the Beiter’s furniture store between East Lewisburg and Milton. Route 405 was closed between Housels Run Road and Old Route 45 as emergency responders treated accident victims, investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco responded to the scene for the Coroner’s Office.