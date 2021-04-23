ELYSBURG — A 68-year-old man died Friday after he caught fire at his home in Northumberland County.
Coroner James Kelley and Trooper James Nizinski, state police fire marshal, withheld the victim’s name pending further investigation and notification of family.
According to Nizinski, the man was seated in a motorized wheelchair inside his garage at 166 Hemlock Lane when the fire occurred. The garage door was open at the time, Nizinski said, but he hasn’t confirmed what circumstances caused the man to catch fire.
“At this point, there are no suspicious circumstances. The fire appears to be accidental,” Nizinski said.
Northumberland County 911 dispatched first responders to the victim’s home about 10:20 a.m. for a reported structure fire with possibly two people entrapped.
Eric Haupt, assistant fire chief with Elysburg Fire Department, said a live-in caretaker attempted to help the man after being alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. The caretaker’s name also was withheld. Haupt said the caretaker was believed to suffer smoke inhalation and was to be evaluated at a local hospital.
The property is a ranch home with attached garage. It was rented to the victim and is owned by Patricia and Charles Schultz, Nizinski said.
Lois Moffitt and her daughter, Catherine Pennycoff, were leaving Moffit's house a few doors away on Hemlock Lane when they saw flames and smoke. Moffitt said the front end of the garage was on fire and she could see the victim inside. She rushed back to find a fire extinguisher while her daughter called 911.
“I went up and pounded on the door but no one answered,” Pennycoff said.
Firefighters made a quick stop to prevent flames from spreading beyond the garage, which was badly charred. Haupt said personnel with Elysburg Fire Department’s ambulance service attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived. The garage was fully engulfed at the time, he said.
“They couldn’t make it inside, unfortunately,” Haupt said of the garage.
Fire crews from Overlook, Elysburg, Catawissa, Coal Township, Stonington, Shamokin, Montour Township and Kulpmont along with AREA Services and Elysburg Fire Department ambulances and Ralpho Townshp Police responded to the scene.