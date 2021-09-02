Thirteen Valley roads are still closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT's latest update. All roads in Union County are now open
Power is still out to 1,509 PPL customers as of 8 a.m. this morning, including 896 in Northumberland County, 494 in Snyder, 66 in Union and 43 in Montour.
As of 8 a.m, PennDOT has listed the following roads closed. Check back for updates:
Montour County
- Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road between the intersection with Route 254/Washingtonville Road and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
- Steckermill Road between Mowery Road and Narehood Road in Liberty Township.
- Narehood Road at the intersection with Stump Road in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Reagan Street between Third Street and Second Street in Sunbury.
- Irish Valley Road between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.
- Shakespeare Road between the intersection with Route 45/Purple Heart Road and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- Badmans Hill Road between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.
- Route 4005 (Market Street/Main Street) between the intersection Main Street in Snydertown and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin.
- Route 54 between the intersection with Route 487/Valley Avenue in Ralpho Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township.
- Bowden Road between Route 54/Elysburg Road and Logan Run Road in Rush Township.
Snyder County
- Millrace Rad between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
- Middle Road/Heister Valley Road between Ridge Road and Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township.