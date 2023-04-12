WATSONTOWN — A 19-year-old borough man faces two felony counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer after an exchange of gunfire in Watsontown ended with a state trooper being shot early Wednesday morning.
Hunter Shaheen, of East 4th Street, remains hospitalized but is listed in stable condition after also suffering a gunshot wound when police returned fire after the alleged incident at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The injured trooper was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound, police said.
State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer on a reported domestic dispute.
When officers arrived at the East 4th Street home, they spoke to Shaheen’s relative who said the teen was involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and that he left on foot and was holding a firearm, police said.
Watsontown Police began to look for Shaheen and also discovered the teen had a .44 caliber handgun and had multiple firearm cases inside his bedroom, police said.
After police were unable to locate Shaheen, they requested assistance from the state police, according to court documents.
Watsontown police were eventually directed to the area of 8th Street Drive, near the intersection with Merrill Drive, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.
A witness observed a male wearing all black clothing walking on the roadway, police said.
Watsontown police and the trooper encountered the individual wearing black clothing walking east on 8th Street Drive, police said.
When the individual was determined to be Shaheen, police approached him and the teen allegedly took off running to an adjacent field, police said.
The trooper drove his marked vehicle into the field before exiting and pursuing Shaheen on foot, according to court documents.
According to police, Shaheen was holding a handgun and a witness overheard law enforcement give Shaheen commands to drop the firearm.
Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the trooper, and the trooper was struck by one round in the area of his upper leg, police said.
The trooper then returned fire to stop Shaheen from shooting and Shaheen was struck and fell to the ground while the trooper retreated to his vehicle to attend to his own wound, according to court documents.
Watsontown police officers proceeded to provide aide to the trooper before transporting the trooper to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, according to court documents.
Watsontown Police observed a handgun laying next to Shaheen’s head that was later identified as a Smith & Wesson 9 mm, according to police.
Shaheen was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Shaheen now faces other felony charges of aggravated assault and felony assault of a law enforcement officer.
Shaheen will be arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl in the coming days.
State police officials said this was an isolated case stemming from the domestic dispute. Troopers said as per regulations all involved members were placed on administrative leave and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The state Department of Transportation closed a portion of 8th Street Wednesday morning to accommodate the police investigation. The street was reopened to traffic at 2:40 p.m.