Route 61 linking Sunbury and Upper Augusta Township has reopened as water has receded from Hamilton Underpass overnight, while five Valley roads remain closed due to flooding and downed utility lines.
At 4 p.m. Friday, PennDOT reported all roads in Snyder County are open. There is one road in Northumberland County and another in Montour that remain closed. Four roads in neighboring Columbia County remain closed as well.
PPL's outage map shows that 475 homes or businesses are still without power as of noon, including 337 in Northumberland County, 110 in Snyder, 27 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The following roads are closed in District 3, according to PennDOT. Check back for updates:
Columbia County
• Stony Brook Road from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
• Mountain Shadow Lane between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
• Hollow Road between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.
• Beaver Valley Road between Scotch Valley Drive and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
Montour County
• Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
Northumberland County
• Bowden Road between Route 54/Elysburg Road and Logan Run Road in Rush Township.