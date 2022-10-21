SUNBURY — A Lycoming County man who fled after striking a Sunbury Police vehicle last month is jailed on $200,000 cash bail after local police apprehended him Friday morning in the Philadelphia area.
Dante Kolasa, 20, of Williamsport, was wanted by authorities for nearly a month but was taken into custody without incident at 7 a.m. near Philadelphia, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
Kolosa faces aggravated assault and other charges. Kolosa appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 cash.
Kolasa was wanted by Sunbury police after crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser, and nearly striking an officer before fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Market Street, on Sept. 29.
Bremigen said the Sunbury police were assisted Friday by a task force from the U.S. Marshal's service and task force from the attorney general's office.
"I want to thank the U.S. Marshal task Force and the task for from the Attorney General's Office, Bremigen said. "I also want to thank the Sunbury Police Department for all their work during this investigation."
According to court documents, around 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli attempted a traffic stop on Front and Market streets. Kolasa, the suspected driver of a gold Mercedes Benz, ran through a red light, which initiated the stop, police said.
Police say when Tamborelli attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver sped away before pulling over on Race Street where Tamborelli said a female exited the vehicle and told the driver to shut off the vehicle, according to court documents.
The driver then began to pull away, early striking Tamborelli and a high-speed chase began on Race Street and the officer called for backup, police said.
Once the fleeing driver of the vehicle turned on Fourth and Race streets, police say Kolasas slammed into a police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Doyle, and a parked car before speeding away on Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue where the vehicle crossed over to Northumberland, police said.
Kolosa will appear before Toomey on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary arraignment.