Heavy rains over the weekend resulted in lane restrictions due to flooding, downed trees and downed utility poles as more than 4 inches of rain fell in some areas.
PennDOT reported that the storms resulted in water pooling on roads. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, only Shakespeare Road in Northumberland County is closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding. Firefighters were called to several homes to pump water from basements.
“It looks like we had three to four inches of rain that fell across the area over the weekend,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines. “A slow-moving weather system was able to feed on a lot of Atlantic moisture. That combination created quite a bit of rain across the area. We were fortunate enough that the creeks and streams were low to begin with. It can often cause a lot of issues. While there was some flooding from this event, it certainly could have been a lot worse.”
The heavy rain wasn’t widespread across the state. Kines said about 50 miles to the west the rain amounts dropped off fairly quickly.
“There’s going to be rain coming this week,” he said. “Nothing that the current streams and Susquehanna River can’t handle. There will be a couple of showers today (Monday), tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday, maybe into Thursday. The rain amounts won’t even come close to what we saw over the weekend.”
It is expected to be less than half an inch spread out over the week, he said.
The temperatures will also be below normal with one or two days below 50, he said.
“That’s kind of unusual for this time of year,” said Kines.
According to PennDOT’s 511 road closure map, there were still two roads closed in the Susquehanna Valley due to flooding at 6:30 p.m., down from five at around 10 a.m. According to the map, Steckermill Road (Route 3010) in Montour County and Shakespeare Road (Route 1025) in Northumberland County were still closed due to flooding.
According to the report, Steckermill was closed in both directions from Narehood Road (Route 3003) to Mowery Road in Liberty Township. Shakespeare was closed in both directions from Hobbest Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township.
PennDOT cautioned motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
The Susquehanna River on Monday lapped the sidewalks at the Shikellamy State Park on Packer Island.
“At this very moment, it is difficult to predict how this high water event will affect the park,” said Park Manager Andrew Leidich. “The high water crest is not predicted to occur this week until Tuesday night into Wednesday. We use the National Weather Service hydrologic predictions, which only provide a three-day forecast. Two Federal agencies, USGS and NOAA, operate the river gauge and hydrologic predictions respectively.
As a general rule, Leidich said they close the Shikellamy Marina off to the public when the river rises over 17 feet.
“This is when roadways start to become covered with water, causing emergency response vehicles to be unable to respond inside the park,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are one of the first locations in the community to become flooded. Depending on what the river does this week, the park may be closed off to the public for a day or so to allow the river to recede and to allow clean-up efforts to begin. When the park is closed to the public, we do post an alert on our official website homepage (at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/ShikellamyStatePark/Pages/default.aspx).”
This current high water event will not affect the inflation of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam or boating season in any way, said Leidich.
“We still anticipate creating Lake Augusta by mid-May to be ready for Memorial Day weekend,” he said.
Tom Prough, shop attendant at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville, said the property had an “impressive” 3 to 4 inches of rainfall over the weekend. The driving range was closed, no carts are permitted and the chipping range will be open.
“We are open, but we’re shut down for (golf) cart traffic,” said Prough. “We had no play at all on Saturday or Sunday. We are open to foot traffic.”
Golf carts probably won’t be permitted until the weekend, he said.
“It’s clear right now, but nobody is on the golf course,” said Prough around noon. “It’s just too wet out for golf carts.”
Prough advised players to come with extra socks and shoes.
Stacy Yutko, the public relations manager at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, said the park closed early Sunday at 3 p.m. due to rain. The creeks did not cause any flooding.
“We got really lucky on Saturday,” said Yutko. “The water stayed within its banks. We didn’t have any flooding whatsoever. The water level was raised, but it was already receding by morning.”
The sheer amount of rain forced the operators to close the park at 3 p.m. Sunday instead of 6 p.m.
“We were supposed to close at 6, but we were happy to give our guests three solid hours of fun in the park,” said Yutko.