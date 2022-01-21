DANVILLE — State police say three small monkeys are missing following a crash between a truck carrying a trailer and a dump truck this afternoon in Montour County.
According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, a truck carrying 100 monkeys was involved in the crash near Interstate 80 in Montour County just after 4 p.m.
At around 6:45 p.m., Route 54 had reopened but police vehicles remained along the side of the road as officers searched in nearby wooded areas with flashlights.
Pelachick said the truck was on its way to a lab when the crash occurred.
Pelachick said if anyone comes into contact with one of the animals, they should call state police at 570-524-2662.
According to PennDOT, Route 54 westbound was closed between Old Valley School/Sheraton roads and the entrance to Interstate 80 West in Valley Township, Montour County, following the crash
A detour using local roads had been in place.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.