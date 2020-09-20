Three people have been sent to Valley hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Sunbury this morning.
The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Arch streets. The intersection remains closed.
One vehicle rolled onto its side after it was struck at the intersection of Fourth and Arch streets in Sunbury around 9:45 a.m. Emergency crews from Sunbury and Northumberland fire departments extricated two people from one of the vehicles.
Crews from Americus and AREA ambulance services responded and transported three to the hospital.
Fourth Street remains closed from Market to Packer streets. Arch Street is closed from Second to Fifth streets.
This a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.