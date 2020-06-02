Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers investigating Monday’s shooting in Lewisburg obtained a search warrant overnight to preserve evidence at the home where multiple gunshots were exchanged.
At least four people including a young child were on the front porch of 1704 W. Market St., Route 45 West, when occupants of an unidentified vehicle and one man on the porch exchanged gunfire about 7:30 p.m., according to the warrant.
Interviewed before transport to a Valley hospital, two men from the porch told investigators that the vehicle pulled up outside the house with one man hanging out of the window. They said they were targeted and one of them returned fire in self-defense, the warrant states.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe issued the warrant after midnight Tuesday. It did not include full names. Charges hadn’t been filed at the time. The warrant doesn’t indicate if occupants of the vehicle were identified or detained.
A woman and child on the porch fled to safety through the rear of the home, having walked to the Miller Center where they were met by police, court documents said.
Multiple witnesses reported the shooting to Central Susquehanna Regional 911 and identified the scene as West Market and 17th streets. Public emergency communications at the time indicated people were using the nearby Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
The warrant states that police observed more than seven spent bullet casings inside and outside the home.
One man on the porch suffered a gunshot in his right upper leg, the warrant states, while a bullet grazed through the back of the other man’s t-shirt and shaved skin from his neck.
Police Chief Paul Yost said at the scene hours before the search warrant was sought that one man was expected to be discharged at a Valley hospital while the other would be admitted. The warrant doesn’t indicate if occupants of the vehicle have been identified or detained.
Surveillance video footage from A-1 Lock & Key, 1712 W. Market St., showed a vehicle slow down outside of the home, the warrant states. The video showed gunfire but it wasn’t clear “at this point of the investigation” which party shot first, the warrant states.
A witness to the shooting told The Daily Item at the scene that she heard the gunfire, walked onto her porch and saw one man firing a gun at a vehicle driving away on Market Street.
A bullet shot through the front door of the home at 1704 W. Market St., police said in the warrant. In addition to the spent casings, police said handgun holders for two handguns, a .40 caliber and a .45 caliber, were located inside the home.
The man who told police he returned fire told police he used a .40 caliber but couldn’t recall where he put the gun. He and the other injured male were taken to the hospital after giving brief statements on scene, the warrant and public emergency communications indicated. It was later discovered the man didn’t have a license to carry concealed handgun permit, the warrant states.
Police stated in the warrant that officers arrived on scene within three minutes of the shooting.