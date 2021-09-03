Route 61 linking Sunbury and Upper Augusta Township has reopened as water has receded from Hamilton Underpass overnight, while five Valley roads remain closed due to flooding and downed utility lines.
At noon Friday, PennDOT reported two roads in Northumberland County, two in Montour County and one in Snyder County are still closed. Eleven roads in neighboring Columbia County remain closed as well.
PPL's outage map shows that 475 homes or businesses are still without power as of noon, including 337 in Northumberland County, 110 in Snyder, 27 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The following roads are closed in District 3, according to PennDOT. Check back for updates:
Columbia County
• Stony Brook Road from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
• Ideal Park Road/Mill Road between the intersection with Numidia Drive in Locust Township and Mill Grove Drive in Roaring Creek Township.
• Scotch Valley Drive between the intersection with Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive/Mainville Drive) in Main Township and the intersection with Township Road 339, Beaver Township.
• Mountain Shadow Lane between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
• Route 339 between the intersection with Dog Town Road in Beaver Township and the intersection with Full-Mill Hill Road in Main Township.
• Hollow Road between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.
• Whites Church Road between the intersection with Fox Hollow Road and the intersection with English Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
• Beaver Valley Road between Scotch Valley Drive and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
• Hosler Road between Shelhamer Road in North Centre Township and Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orange Township.
• Route 487 between Neyhart Road in Orange Township and Lodge Road in Fishing Creek Township. Detour is Routes 4041, 254 to 487.
• Route 487 between the intersection with Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township and the intersection with Route 254 in Benton.
Montour County
• Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
• Ridge Drive between Route 2013 (Mt. Zion Drive) and County Line Drive in Cooper Township.
Northumberland County
• Shakespeare Road between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
• Bowden Road between Route 54/Elysburg Road and Logan Run Road in Rush Township.
Snyder County
• Chapman Hollow Road between Route 11 and Herrold Church Road/Stahl Road in Union Township.