ATLAS — A 72-year-old Elysburg man was in serious condition after he drove his pickup truck into the basement of a garage just off Route 61 Wednesday morning, according to Mount Carmel Township Police.
Lee Mowery was transported by Life Flight to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, according to Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush. Hospital officials listed Mowery in serious condition.
Hollenbush said Mowery's pickup truck was driving toward Strong when it crossed over lanes of the highway and hit the garage around 8:30 a.m.
The man was trapped and had to be extracted from his vehicle, Hollenbush said.
“Everyone acted quickly,” Hollenbush said. “The accident is still under investigation.”
Life Flight lifted off after nearly an hour on the ground, according to public 911 radio communications.
Route 61, between Route 54 and Wilburton Road, was closed for more than two hours during the accident response, according to PennDOT's 511pa.com.