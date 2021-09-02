Eight Valley roads are still closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT's latest update. All roads in Union County are now open.
In Sunbury, the Reagan Street underpass has reopened as of 10 a.m.
Power is still out to 604 PPL customers as of 5 p.m., including 394 in Northumberland County, 163 in Snyder and 47 in Montour.
As of 5 p.m., PennDOT has listed the following roads closed. Check back for updates:
Montour County
- Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
- Ridge Drive between Mt. Zion Drive and County Line Drive in Cooper Township.
Northumberland County
- Shakespeare Road between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- Badmans Hill Road between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.
- Market Street/Main Street between the intersection Main Street in Snydertown and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin.
- Bowden Road between Route 54/Elysburg Road and Logan Run Road in Rush Township.
Snyder County
- Chapman Hollow Road between Route 11 and Herrold Church Road/Stahl Road in Union Township.