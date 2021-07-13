An 8-year-old has died from injuries suffered in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Montour County coroner Scott Lynn confirmed that Landyn Zerby died overnight at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Zerby was the passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a three-vehicle crash that shut down Route 45 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from Buffalo Valley Regional Police issued Tuesday morning, Cody Zerby, 28, of Lewisburg, was heading west on Route 45 about 3:25 Monday when he slowed and waited to make a left turn into a driveway. Police reported Rodger Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, struck the rear of Zerby's vehicle.
Police said Zerby's vehicle was pushed forward, while Kline's vehicle rolled to the left into the eastbound lane of Route 45, where it was struck by a vehicle being drive by Ariah Beasley, 20, of Jamaica, N.Y.
All the drivers and two passengers in Zerby's vehicle — an 8- and 3-year-old — were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital. Landyn Zerby was then flown to Geisinger Medical Center with serious injuries. Lynn said the boy died at 3:27 a.m.
BVRPD were assisted on the scene by William Cameron Engine Co., along with medical services from Evangelical, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic unit and Freedom Towing Service.