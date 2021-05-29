The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — An 82-year-old Valley man has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of JPM and Col. John Kelly roads in Union County.
State police at Milton reported late Friday night that David Hoke, 82, of Shamokin Dam, died. Both Hoke and his passenger, Darlene Soder, 67, of Shamokin Dam, suffered critical injuries and were flown to Geisinger by a Life Flight helicopter on Friday afternoon.
Hoke, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and Soder, the front seat passenger, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. The accident occurred at 1:13 p.m.
According to an initial investigation by state police at Milton, Hoke and Soder were traveling north on JPM Road in a Red Kia Soul toward the intersection with Col. John Kelly Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.
The vehicle drove into a camper being pulled by a Black Dodge Ram being drive by Roger Long of New Columbia, police said.
The vehicle came to rest on the north shoulder of Col. John Kelly Road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
Long and three passengers, including Lori Long and two juvenile males, were uninjured.
State Police were assisted at the scene by William Cameron Engine Company and Evangelical EMS Services.
It was the second fatal crash on Valley roads this week. Paul Costa, 43, of Danville, was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle Tuesday in Montour County.