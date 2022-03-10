Raise the Region has raised $838,000 since the online fundraiser launched Wednesday night.
Raise the Region, a partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, launched at 6 p.m. Last year, there were more than 14,000 gifts for a record $2,030,674 in donations. In the first nine years of the program, Raise the Region has collected more than $12 million for approved nonprofits.
As of 10:30 a.m., 310 nonprofits have been gifted a combined $837,205 According to the program's scoreboard, 3,472 donors have made contributions.
The Middlecreek Area Community Center has received $49,153.50 in donations so far to lead the way, followed closely by the Northumberland Christian School
According to the partnership, 320 nonprofits were accepted, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) to support. Gifts will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.