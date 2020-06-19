Thunderstorms with strong rain this evening caused power outages for residents in Union and Northumberland counties.
As of 8:05 p.m., 877 PPL customers in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, remain without power, according to PPL's Outage Center. All other outages in the Valley were restored, according to PPL.
Earlier in the night, nearly 4,000 of the electric company's customers were without power. That number was reduced to 1,879 customers within 15 minutes of the initial reports.
According to public 911 radio communications, fire police directed traffic in Watsontown Borough, one of the municipalities hit hardest by the outage.
The Delaware Township outage is expected to be resolved by 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Outage Center. The same estimate had been given for customers in the other affected regions where power has been restored.
Citizen's Electric of Lewisburg reported no outages due to the storms.