SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not appear on the May primary ballot, a judge ruled on Friday afternoon.
Following nearly four hours of testimony from nine witnesses in Northumberland County Court on Friday, Columbia County Senior Judge Thomas James ruled that Matulewicz on March 7 missed the 4:30 p.m. deadline to file petitions to get his name on the ballot for the May primary election. Matulewicz, who challenged a decision by the county election board, was seeking an immediate injunction to have his name placed on the ballot.
"It's unfortunate and I feel bad about it," James said following his order. "The rules are here for a reason, to create some type of order in the world."
James said that the deadline to file nomination papers, according to the state statute, is "ordinary closing hours" for county offices, which was 4:30 p.m. March 7. According to the statute, the deadline is mandatory and must be strictly adhered to.
However, James said, an exception can be made if the original failure is an extraordinary circumstance with a breakdown in administration. The only breakdown in the office came after the 4:30 p.m. closing time when others started questioning the deadline. At that point — after the 4:30 p.m. deadline passed — Board of Elections Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips sought clarification from the state.
Phillips "was trying to sort it out and get it right." She was not only doing her job but "going above and beyond" to make sure she was doing it right, said James.
The original failure was not a breakdown in administration, James said.
Nine witnesses
The hearing on Friday started at 11 a.m. and ended just before 3 p.m. with nine witnesses taking the stand. Matulewicz was represented by attorney Charles A. Pascal Jr. and the election board was represented by Solicitor Frank Garrigan. District attorney candidate Mike O'Donnell, who challenged Matulewicz's petitions, was represented by Attorney Tim Gates.
Deb Betz, the chair of the Northumberland County Republican Party, testified she was one of several people at the election office who arrived between 4 and 5 p.m. March 7. She said she was unable to reach Matulewicz and wanted to know whether he had filed his petitions. She described her emotional state as "very anxious and loud and vulgar."
"There was a lot of carrying on and commotion," she said. "I was part of it all."
Security Guard Ron Stroh testified he locked the door at 4:30 p.m. and told the election office he was leaving. Nevertheless, the door remained open and people were coming and going, according to witnesses.
Deadline questioned
Betz and others questioned whether the deadline was 4:30 p.m., which was the closing time of the county office, or 5 p.m. Phillips testified that she reached out to the state after 4:30 p.m. and was told that 5 p.m. was the deadline. However, the state called her back and clarified that the deadline was whatever the closing hours were at the county office — 4:30 p.m.
Phillips, who has been election director for seven months, testified that she sought clarification from the state because sometimes deadlines are at 5 p.m. She said she wanted to be sure she was doing the right thing.
When Matulewicz arrived just before 5 p.m., she said that the deadline was 4:30 p.m. Matulewicz started signing his paperwork and having it notarized by the assistant Chief Registrar Cathy Reedy. Some of Matulewicz's nomination papers had been dropped off the week before, but had not been signed or notarized. The paperwork was stamped at 5:01 p.m., according to testimony.
O'Donnell, who had arrived about 15 minutes prior after hearing the office may be open until 5 p.m., testified that he recorded the clock in the office reading 5 p.m. and the door being shut. When Matulewicz arrived, he told the DA he was late and that he planned to challenge the petitions if they were accepted.
Matulewicz testified that the election office has been open until 5 p.m. in the past. He was under the impression that they would be open until 5 p.m.
He claimed to have arrived in the parking lot at 4:58 p.m. He said there were individuals creating a distraction and others objecting to his petition.
He also testified that Phillips did not indicate that his petition was late, rejected or up for evaluation by the county election board.
Matulewicz, a Republican, was seeking his third four-year term as district attorney. O'Donnell, an attorney in the conflicts counsel seeking his first term for the position, is the sole candidate on the Republican ballot. There is no Democratic challenger.