Some Valley roads remain closed this morning due to flooding, or downed trees and utility lines across the region while others have reopened.
All roads in Montour County are back open after PennDOT opened Arrowhead, Steckermill and Narehood roads. In Union County, River and Beaver Run Roads are now open
The following roads are still closed in the Valley:
Northumberland County
• Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.
Union
• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
• Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.
• Route 1009 (River Road) between Routes 642 in Kelly Township and Route 1009 (Tabernacle Road) in White Deer Township.
Snyder
• Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.
• Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.