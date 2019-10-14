Danville Area School District superintendent Ricki Boyle confirmed this afternoon a bomb threat lead to the evacuation of the high school.
School district officials announced that all events at the Danville Area High School — including practices and games — have been canceled for tonight following an unspecified threat to the school.
Earlier, Boyle referred all questions to the Montour County district attorney's office about the incident. Boyle would not specify the threat to the school initially, but later confirmed it was a bomb threat. The Daily Item has left a message with District Attorney Angela Mattis.
Students were evacuated around 12:45 p.m. Boyle said there is no threat to the nearby Primary School. Students are still in session at that school.
Parents are still picking up high school students who drove or walked to school. Students who drove to school are not allowed to drive home, police said.
District officials have not yet said what the emergency was that led to the evacuation. Police from the school district, Danville borough and Mahoning Township are on campus.
All students were evacuated because of an emergency, a phone alert from the district office said this afternoon.
The district sent out the following alert: "Due to an emergency all high school students are being evacuated. Students who are transported by the district will be taken home. Those who drive or walk will be taken to the Stadium. Parents can pick them up there. A notification will be sent out when cars are released. Dr. Boyle."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.