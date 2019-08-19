FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence throws during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Santa Clara, Calif. Sure, Clemson lost all four of its “Power Rangers” defensive line and seven starters on defense from its title team. But the Tigers’ offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidates quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne, looks ready to operate at an even higher level than a year ago when it averaged 527 yards and 44.3 points a game.