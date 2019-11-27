SUNBURY — The funeral for Arabella Parker will be delayed until a court hearing is held next month after the child's father refused to agree to the services planned by Parker's aunt.
A hearing has been scheduled Dec. 12 in Northumberland County Court at 3:15 p.m. in front of Judge Hugh Jones in order to proceed with burial arrangements for Arabella, according to court documents. The Dec. 12 date was the first available slot on the court calendar, deputy court administrator Amy Siko said. Siko said the date was worked for the attorneys and judge involved.
Karl Parker, Arabella's father, refuses to allow Mandy Delcamp Kegler, the child's legal guardian, to proceed with funeral arrangements even though Kegler was previously granted full custody of the child by the court.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said Jarhid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat the child so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Burgess along with Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, has been charged with homicide after Arabella succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 22.
On Wednesday, Kegler said she received notice from her attorney, Anthony Michetti, that Karl Parker and Samantha Delcamp must sign off on a cremation funeral arrangement for Arabella.
Arabella did not have a will so there is no executor to her estate. According to Pennsylvania law, the court proceedings that were held giving Kegler full custody expired when Arabella passed away. A new hearing must be held to appoint an administrator to Arabella's estate, according to the law. The law states that anyone under indictment for homicide does not have the right to be an administrator.
Samantha Delcamp was charged with homicide on Tuesday.
Karl Parker is currently imprisoned and may be unable to serve as an administrator to Arabella's estate. That would be up to a judge, the law states.
Kegler said Samantha Delcamp, her sister, agreed to the funeral arrangments. Karl Parker has refused, she said.
"It is sickening that he can't agree and let his daughter be at rest," Kegler said Wednesday. "This child went through so much trauma that to even consider anything other than these arrangements should be out of the question."
Kegler was granted full custody of the child after doctors testified Kegler was the best option for making decisions regarding Arabella.
Sarah Delcamp, another aunt of Arabella, said she wants her niece to rest in peace and her family continues to go through the situation on a day to day basis.
"I don't understand why this is continuing to happen to us," Sarah Delcamp said. "We wanted to have a very special and private service for our niece and we just want her to be at peace. Now we must wait again to see what will happen."
Karl Parker is currently incarcerated on robbery charges. He was released from prison in 2018 but had a DUI charge which got his probation revoked. He is currently held at SCI-Coal Township.