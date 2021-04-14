SUNBURY — A Trevorton woman accused as an accomplice in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter testified this morning that her boyfriend threw her daughter across the room and that his mother waited 30 minutes to call 911 after arriving at their home.
Samantha Delcamp is being questioned by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz during the trial of Christy Willis. Willis is accused of lying to authorities about her knowledge of Arabella’s death.
Delcamp took the stand this morning after 10 a.m. The trial began today after a jury was placed Monday morning.
Delcamp and Willis' son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, both of Trevorton, are accused of homicide by state police. Troopers said Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Delcamp testified Burgess threw the child up to four feet where she smashed her head off the ground before getting up and collapsing into a seizure.
Delcamp testified Willis was called to the Trevorton home where Delcamp and her then-boyfriend Burgess lived in October 2019, 10 to 15 minutes after Arabella began seizing. Willis arrived 30 minutes later and did not call 911 even though Delcamp said she pleaded with her to call emergency responders, Delcamp said.
Delcamp said Willis eventually called 911.
Seven women and five men were chosen for the jury and the one-day trial. Delcamp will face cross-examination after a break.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.