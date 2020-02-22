An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is the focus of a continuing police standoff in Mount Carmel this morning.
According to documents filed with District Judge John Gemblic, police have issued an arrest warrant for Akeem Tyree Gregory after officers believe he shot a man in Shamokin and fled to Mount Carmel overnight. According to police, Joel Santiago was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police said Santiago was shot multiple times, including in the head.
Police remain on the scene of the standoff in Mount Carmel this morning. The standoff, which includes a heavy police presence, is along South Maple Street. EMTs and ambulance services are also on scene.
Streets around the scene are closed to any traffic.
State troopers and other law enforcement personnel — including SWAT teams and armored vehicles — have secured an area along the 200 block of South Maple Street. They have been on-site since before 5 a.m. according to emergency radio communications.
According to the warrant, Shamokin Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Sunbury Street in Shamokin for a disturbance with weapons just after midnight. When police arrived, they found Santiago lying on the floor bleeding from the head, groin, arm and leg.
Santiago said two men broke down the front door of his apartment, assaulted and shot him. He said he wasn’t sure if the gun was real or a pellet gun, court documents show.
Santiago identified Gregory as the shooter. “I heard his voice, I seen him shoot, he was wearing the same clothes I saw him wearing earlier in the day,” Santiago told police according to the warrant.
He was transported to Geisinger-Shamokin and later flown to Danville.
Later, police obtained information that Gregory was located in a home on South Maple Street in Mount Carmel. A vehicle matching his was found near the home and police say blood was found in the car when investigating the vehicle.
At 3:13 a.m. police said Gregory appeared at the front door of the South Maple Street home and was complying with orders, according to the warrant. He then retreated back into the home and has been holed up inside since them, police said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.