At least one resident sustained non life threatening injuries during a house fire at 3307 Richard Road in Middleburg according to Penns Creek fire chief Jonathan Hummel on Wednesday afternoon.
Property owner Marshall Bowersox, who said it is insured, has rented the home for around the past twenty years. “I think it’s done for,” he said about the home.
“I pity the people (living there). I don’t know where they're going to go tonight,” said Bowersox.
Firefighters from Penns Creek, Middleburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin were on scene battling the blaze. “Probably in a half hour it was under control,” said Hummel.
Hummel said the cause is currently not known but, “we’re going to get a fire marshall in to try and determine a cause.”