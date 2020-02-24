SHAMOKIN — At least 14 people were displaced and seven homes were damaged in an early morning row-home fire in Shamokin on Monday.
Firefighters spent more than 12 hours on the scene of the fire, which broke out around 4 a.m., Monday, along Bear Valley Avenue. Homes damaged were between 644 and 658, Shamokin Assistant Fire Chief Steve Jeffrey said.
The initial fire call said there was possible entrapment in one of the homes, the chief said.
"Our guys got here right away, got inside and did a primary search and found no one inside," Jeffrey said. "Because of a collapse issue, we pulled everybody out for a defensive operation."
Crews arrived on the scene just after 4 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were already coming out of the second floors of 650 and 652 Bear Valley Ave.
"We think 652 is the origin," Jeffrey said. "Right now we are in the process of investigating and talking with all occupants."
Jeffrey said all occupants of homes from 644 to 658 Bear Valley Ave. got out safely.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
Fighting fires in row homes can be challenging because first responders need to determine which direction the flames are moving on the interior of the structure.
"It is scary because they (row homes) have attached attics, common attics that run between the homes," he said "Fire gets in there and it goes right, it goes left. We have to find out where it is."
Jeffrey said live power lines near the homes created some issues with battling the blaze during the early morning hours. PPL shut the grid down to allow emergency responders to continue their work, knocking out power to more than 100 customers. Power was restored about six hours after the initial fire broke out.
Jeffrey said fire crews had the blaze under control in less than 90 minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene until after noon. Fire police were once scene throughout the day directing traffic around the fire, which was along a tight two-way street.
The Red Cross was on hand Monday to help with the displaced families.
Crews from Shamokin, Coal Township, Kulpmont, Overlook, Upper Augusta Township and Danville's rehab unit helped at the scene, Jeffrey said.