SUNBURY — Convicted killer Norman Gundrum Jr. spent 25 years, nine months and 25 days in prison for a 1993 murder he committed when he was 16-years-old.
On his 9,430th day of imprisonment on Thursday, Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini re-sentenced the 42-year-old man to a minimum sentence of time served instead of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gundrum, whose re-sentencing came after five hours of testimony on Wednesday, is immediately eligible for parole and could be released from state prison before the end of the year.
Gundrum, incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed 18-year-old Bobby Coup 64 times in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
"I didn't do this. Norman did this. Norman changed his life," said Gundrum's attorney Joseph D'Andrea, who cried and hugged Gundrum's friends after the decision. "It's a very unfortunate matter, and it's unfortunate his friend passed because of this, but in the 26 years that have gone by, Norman has shown everyone that there can be change."
Gundrum testified on Wednesday that he earned his GED before the trial and went on to earn two associate degrees, took dozens of courses in jail, sought psychological help, became a Christian and started a scholarship in Coup's memory. He said he has only received five minor infractions while in prison in 25.
"All of this done before he knew he'd see the light of day," said D'Andrea.
The attorney said his client was stunned and said "thank you" when Rosini made her decision.
"I'm sorry for all the pain I've caused," Gundrum said with emotion in his voice as he was escorted out of the courthouse by Sheriff Bob Wolfe. "I promised to always be my best and make everybody proud."
Supreme Court decision
The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal was made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Gundrum must now appear before the state parole board, which normally could take up to six months before release, but D'Andrea said the juvenile offenders are getting out much faster. He said he is hopeful his client would be released before the end of the year.
Rosini's decision
Rosini said she was persuaded by Gundrum's emotional testimony of neglectful parents and sexual abuse from nearly two dozen men from age 8 to 16, as well as Gundrum taking steps to better himself in the last 25 years.
"These were not taken in anticipation of this decision," Rosini said. "He was trying to better himself prior to the court decision that gave him the possibility."
Rosini said she was also persuaded by a victim impact statement from Coup's mother in 2018 in which she thinks Gundrum served his time. The mother was not at the hearing.
"It's a very difficult situation for the victim and family, and everyone supporting Mr. Gundrum, and the court," the judge said. "Someone did lose a life and I'm cognizant of that."
D'Andrea praised Rosini for her decision.
"It was a courageous thing the judge did because I'm sure some people might think it's unpopular. It was the right thing to do," he said.
Supporters
At least 30 people attended the hearing, including members of the media and supporters of Gundrum. Friends of Coup, who could not be identified, screamed their outrage about the decision outside in Cameron Park following the hearing.
Reformed Baptist Church of Lewisburg Pastor Lance Fessler, who has been visiting Gundrum in jail for the last two years, said God's will was done. Fessler testified on behalf of Gundrum on Wednesday.
"It would have been his will no matter what it was," said Fessler. "We are respectful of whatever the judge would have determined. What we prayed about came true, but we would have also glorified God no matter what. Often our prayers are not aligned to God's will, but it was in this case. We are excited to fellowship with Norman. It's going to be a journey."
Glenda Richards, Gundrum's cousin, of New Columbia, said she wished her mother and grandmother were alive to witness the decision. She came to the hearing with her daughter, who is Gundrum's second cousin, and Gundrum's great aunt, as well as her two roommates.
"It's a day we thought wouldn't come," she said. "The hope was so bleak until today."
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case, recommended a re-sentence of 35 years to life. She referred all comments to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who has yet to make a statement today.
Reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.