A former Wood-Mode Inc. employee on Thursday received a notice that money deducted from his paycheck was not used to pay his school, county and city taxes, prompting another call by attorney Joel Wiest to state investigators.
The Northumberland County resident had his wages garnished for nonpayment of taxes, Wiest said, and documents show that a little more than $1,000 deducted from his paycheck was not used to pay those bills.
A second former employee contacted Wiest on Friday saying she also received a similar notice from Statewide Tax Recovery.
Wiest is offering free legal advice to the 938 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees who lost their jobs on May 13 when former owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund suddenly closed the 77-year-old Kreamer plant after failing to find a buyer or secure more funding.
He contacted local state representatives and the state Attorney General's Office about the employee's concern his wages were not properly allocated.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver said Wiest did reach out to her.
The state has received several complaints regarding alleged insurance fraud after several former employees were notified that their medical coverage ended a month before the plant closed because of non-payment into the Geisinger Health Plan by Wood-Mode Inc. despite the money being deducted from employee paychecks.
A spokesman from the state office would not comment on whether an investigation is being conducted.
Earlier this month, Wiest accompanied state Reps. Lynda Culver and David Rowe and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz at a meeting with several members of the state Attorney General's Office to discuss the complaints about health insurance and pensions.
In September, the custom cabinet manufacturing plant resumed production under new ownership and name. Bill French purchased the company assets, renamed it Wood-Mode LLC and hired 250 former employees.