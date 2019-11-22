Arabella Parker succumbed to her injuries and died in the arms of her aunt Friday afternoon, according to Mandy Kegler.
Kegler said the 3-year old's condition began to deteriorate early Friday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, where he has been since Oct. 10.
"My sisters had left the room and I was there with Arabella and a nurse and things really got bad," Kegler said. "I held Arabella until she passed away. I am just so heartbroken and sad right now."
Parker died around 1:20 p.m, Kegler said.
The child's health had been slightly improving over the past two days after being taken off life support Wednesday.
Pastor Mark Gitten, of the h2church, in Sunbury, has been with Arabella since the beginning of the week. Gittens said he had just left the room right before Arabella passed, but he spoke to the family first.
"My heart is broken right now," Gittens said. "I told the family before she passed that as painful as this is to watch we have done something special here. We have made Arabella's name well-known. If anything is going to change and if this girl's suffering means something, then her death will see so many more kids' lives saved. This will make everyone look twice and go the extra mile. We don't want anyone to ever go through this. We all need to look, listen and care."
Arabella's sister, Amanda Parker, 20, of Milton, said she couldn't find words to express her sadness.
"I am glad I got to spend time with Arabella," she said. "My whole body is just weighed with so much sadness. There are really no words to even explain how I am feeling right now."
Doctors were able to put the child at ease before she passed away, Kegler said. The child surprised doctors by breathing on her own for more than 48 hours, Kegler said. Kegler was granted court-appointed custody earlier this month.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after Stonington state troopers said the child was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton that she needed part of her brain removed.
Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Stonington state Trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said previously he was going to file homicide charges on Burgess if the child were to pass away.