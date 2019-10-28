SUNBURY — The aunt of Arabella Parker will now have temporary custody following an emergency hearing.
Mandy Kegler, the biological aunt of Parker, the 3-year old that was beaten so badly doctors removed part of her brain, was granted temporary custody by Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones, according to court documents.
Kegler sought custody after Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was arrested on felony charges of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an Oct. 10 incident in Trevorton, family members said.
"I had planned on this last week because I just had a feeling Samantha (Delcamp) was going to be arrested," Kegler said Monday.
Kegler will now make all decisions for Arabella Parker, she said.
"I am at the hospital every day and she (Arabella) is hanging in," Kegler said. "The plan is to take her off the breathing machine and see how she responds. We are hopeful. We will do everything for Arabella."
Kegler said if Arabella has trouble breathing on her own, the plan is to surgically help her by performing a tracheostomy. The operation is a surgically made hole that goes through the front of the neck into the trachea, or windpipe, and place a breathing tube through the hole to help a person breathe.
"Doctors are hopeful she will breathe on her own but they also have their concerns, like all of us do," Kegler said.
Kegler said she spoke with Delcamp and Karl Parker and told them she planned on filing for custody. Kegler said both parents agreed.
State troopers say Delcamp did nothing to stop her boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, from leaving 44 injuries on the child.
Burgess is locked up in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash and Delcamp is jailed inside the Centre County Prison, in lieu of $200,000.
Parker's father, Karl Parker, of Milton, is also behind bars inside SCI-Coal Township due to a DUI unrelated charge.
A hearing will be held on Nov. 11 in front of Jones in which Delcamp and Karl Parker would have to attend via video conference. A final hearing on the matter is also scheduled on Dec. 19, according to court documents.
Arabella Parker remains in critical condition, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.