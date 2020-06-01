LEWISBURG — Gunfire erupted at 17th and Market streets Monday evening causing two men sitting on a porch in that area to receive emergency medical treatment, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Chief Paul Yost said one victim was expected to be released from a Valley hospital and interviewed by police. The second victim, Yost said, was to be admitted to the hospital.
Police investigators recovered spent shell casings at the scene but were searching for at least one weapon, Yost said.
According to public 911 radio communications, police were seeking at least one vehicle involved. Witnesses reported multiple gunshots with the men on the porch returning fire towards a vehicle.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at 1704 W. Market St., according to the 911 communications.
Officers searched through the backyard of that property and were also observed searching inside an outdoor grill and near trash cans beneath the staircase of neighboring 1710 W. Market St., which is an apartment above A-1 Lock & Key.
Karen Sweitzer, a tenant of the upstairs apartment, said she heard multiple gunshots and walked onto her porch.
“The guy on the porch, he was shooting down the street,” Sweitzer said. “It’s scary. I’ve been here 20 years and it’s never happened before.”
Sweitzer was inside her home with Kiara Damelio. Both said they observed two gunshot victims taken from the scene by ambulance.
Sweitzer said the home of a friend who lives along Market Street was struck by gunshots.
Bucknell University officials sent out an alert asking anyone in the area to seek safe shelter.
“Please be advised that a shooting incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. this evening on West Market Street in the area of Giant Market and Miller Center,” the Bucknell alert said.
Police were actively investigating the scene late Monday and Chief Yost had no further comment.