DANVILLE — A man was found dead on the third floor of an apartment building at 1064 Mill St. Friday morning.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis would not comment on whether the death is considered suspicious. She did say there was enough for a police investigation. A forensic unit from state police at Montoursville arrived at about 11:30 a.m.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the man was found in the building, across from CVS Pharmacy on Mill Street.
He said a building maintenance person made the discovery. Lynn said he got the call at 9:26 a.m. Danville police and a Danville ambulance are also at the scene.
"The situation is evolving," said Lynn.
Lynn said the office of Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis is assisting. The coroner's office is leading the investigation, he said.
He wouldn't comment on the manner of the death but did say an autopsy will be scheduled. He would not reveal the gender of the individual, but Mattis confirmed a man was found.
Mattis said a date for the autopsy has not been set.
Lynn said the forensic unit was part of the investigation. "We'll be here a while," he said.
Lynn added there was no danger to the public.
