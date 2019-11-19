Three people, including a Sunbury woman and Northumberland man are jailed on $100,000 bail each and face felony drug charges after they were taken into custody Tuesday morning in Sunbury after police say they found drugs in a city home.
Jessica Perles, 41, of 439 1/2 N. Second St., Daniel Mordan, 47, of Church Ave., Northumberland, and Delilah Dalton, 21, of Twin House Road, Oxford, were taken into custody by Sunbury police Tuesday morning and now face felony possession of intent to deliver along with two misdemeanor drug charges.
Sunbury Police Cpl. Travis Bremigen said this morning he arrived at 439 1/2 N. Second St., with EMS following an emergency call. During the visit, Bremigen said he saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight. After getting a search warrant, Bremigen, along with several other law enforcement officers, entered the home at 439 1/2 N. Second St, at around 8:20 a.m.
Bremigen said Perles and another male who is not in custody will face additional charges.
Perles, Mordan and Dalton were all arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey. All three were sent to Northumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail each.
Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare said he was proud of his officers.
"We were well aware of the actions going on in that home and it is an ongoing process for drug investigations," Hare said. "Our officers did a great job and we will continue these operations in the city."