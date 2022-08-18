SHAMOKIN — A barn was destroyed in large fire in Shamokin Township that shut down Route 61 for more than an hour on Wednesday night and brought firefighters from several counties to battle the blaze.
Fire crews and emergency personnel from multiple Susquehanna Valley communities responded to the fire. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. and a second alarm was quickly called as the fire spread throughout the building.
Images from the scene show heavy smoke and flames.
Fire police shut down the highway to allow tanker trucks to pump and transport water to the scene of the fire during the response, according to reports on public 911 radio communications.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.